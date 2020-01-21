CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Agents confiscated a record number of guns from passengers at airport security checkpoints last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA records show the Charlotte Douglas International Airport was home to the 14th highest number of confiscated guns last year with 74, which is one shy of the 75 the year before. Of those guns, most were loaded and half were chambered, according to TSA records.

"Because 71 of these guns that our diligent officers intercepted in Charlotte were loaded - many with ammunition chambered - this trend could have tragic results," TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said.

Leading up to 2019, TSA records show a steady increase in the number of guns confiscated in recent years. Agents found just 17 in 2012, 42 in 2015, 53 in 2016, 68 in 2017 and 75 in 2018, according to the agency.

RELATED: Someone tried to sneak a gun on a plane in a DVD player

RELATED: 3.5 guns with chambered rounds found daily at TSA checkpoints

Nationwide, TSA reports more than 4,400 guns found in carry-ons or on passengers, which is the equivalent of 12 a day. The agency said gun confiscations were up 5% last year.

Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta brought the most guns, 323 in all, followed by Dallas-Fort Worth (216), Denver (139), George Bush in Houston (138) and Phoenix (132), according to the agency.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Records show most of the guns found were small handguns, perhaps easy to mistakenly leave in a carry-on, but agents report also finding a few shotguns, two at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

In addition to getting arrested, TSA can fine people more than $13,000 for bringing a weapon to the airport. You can find a list of every gun confiscated in 2018 by clicking this link.