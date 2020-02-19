RALEIGH, N.C. — Scientists at North Carolina State University have released research that may prove a link between a common household chemical and mental health problems like anxiety, detachment, and antisocial behavior.

The chemical, a fire retardant called FireMaster 550, is often used on furniture and baby products.

The years-long NC State study was done using prairie voles – animals whose brains and behaviors are very similar to humans’.

Like humans, prairie voles like to socialize, they mate for life, recognize their friends, take care of their babies, and enjoy exploring.

But researchers say the behavior the voles began to exhibit after being exposed to the chemical, could have serious public health implications.

“We saw a lot of fear, reluctance to meet a new animal, and preference to be by itself which is abnormal for the species," said Dr. Heather Patisaul, associate dean of research of NC State.

Patisaul says FireMaster 550 is used on countless foam-based household and baby products.

"Couches, car seats, strollers, baby mattresses, any type of little infant chairs ... most likely contain this chemical," she said.

Exposure to it made the human-like rodents act very strangely.

“The more of the chemical we gave them the less social they were," said graduate student Sagi Gillera. "They were showing a lot of anxiety, so they would stay in the corner and not explore.”

Gillera says the exposure rate they used on the voles was comparable to what a human might be exposed to.

“They are human-relevant doses," she said. "It's concerning because we’re all exposed to it. There’s a good chance there’s FireMaster 550 in everyone’s home.”

Flame retardants have a troubled past. The earliest compounds were banned in the US in 1977 when it was discovered they were toxic.

Replacements in the following decades have been banned too, after being linked to adverse health effects, including cancer.

Firemaster 550 is used today as the latest 'safe' alternative.

“Almost none of them are tested for safety before they come into the market so it’s a bit frightening," Dr. Patisaul said.

She added that there's also not really a foolproof way to determine if the chemical is on products in your home.

“They’re so prevalent that we get exposed all the time," she explained. "At work, in the car, at home, at the grocery store. So even if exposure is low it’s constant.”

But if you are concerned and want to shop smart, you can.

Recently some furniture companies, like IKEA, have committed to not use any flame-retardant chemicals on their products.

“I think that’s a big win and emphasizes how important science we're doing is,” Patisaul said.

The NC state lab is now studying the brains of the animals to see if there were any permanent physical changes, they’re hoping their research inspires further tests to determine if, and how, this common chemical is impacting humans.

The company that makes FireMaster 550 could not be reached for comment.

