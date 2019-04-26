PINEVILLE, N.C. — A neighborhood is living in fear.

Families are worried about their safety, accusing a local man of harassment and intimidation. That man is facing a charge of possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

It’s happening in a neighborhood on Cone Avenue in Pineville, not far from Hughes Memorial Park and the Pineville Police Department.

In January, NBC Charlotte first reported about Jonathan Paul Nance. He was arrested after a tense standoff and then accused of setting a fire at a local business. Now, neighbors say he’s using a marker board outside his home to harass them and they’re concerned his behavior will escalate.

The NBC Charlotte Defenders team found Nance has been arrested on two separate occasions just in April, including for a harassment charge. He was released from the Mecklenburg County jail each time. Now, there are some nervous neighbors.

NBC Charlotte got a glimpse of the genuine concern from one neighbor, Claire Jenkins. Before the interview, Jenkins was on the phone with her husband asking if Nance was coming in our direction.

“Will you look and see which way he walks?” Jenkins said to her husband on the phone. “I don't know if he knows Alex and team is here in the parking lot if he will come this way.”

Jonathan Nance, 44, is a familiar face in the neighborhood and inside the Mecklenburg County Jail. Earlier this year, police served a search warrant at his home in connection to a business arson.

At the time, he was charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction. However, Jenkins says that has not stopped him.

“He still continues to harass multiple neighbors,” said Jenkins.

In fact, Jenkins says she snapped photos of the marker board outside of his him. The photo shows her name written on the board with graphic sexual language directed toward her.

Jenkins says she’s not the only one targeted on the board.



“He knows by using very graphic sexual language that it's going to upset us, he enjoys upsetting anybody that he targets on his sign,” says Jenkins.

NBC Charlotte found Nance has been arrested several times since his major run in the with the law earlier this year. Just this month he was arrested in Mecklenburg County on charged from another state. Pineville Police say he has a pending case in South Carolina.

However, records show he was released a day after the arrest and then arrested again about a week later. He was charged with misdemeanor stalking in that case. Then once again, he was released on a $2,500 bond.



“I'd like to see him actually get punished for the things he's done and things he's been arrested for,” says Jenkins.

State records show Nance served two years in prison, after being convicted of drug trafficking in 1999. He was also convicted of assault on a female in 2008 and given probation as a punishment.

As he awaits the court process for his latest charges, tension continues to build with some of his neighbors.

NBC Charlotte asked Pineville Police to respond to the neighbors' concerns, but they said they’re doing everything they can within the law.