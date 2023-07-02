'A nightmare' | North Carolina courts to get technology upgrade

Police, jails, and courts will be impacted by the upcoming changes, which have not launched smoothly in other cities.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Major changes are coming to the North Carolina court system and some fear the change could cause major problems.

The change is a technology upgrade with a history of issues across the country — including the temporary shutdown of some courts and the mistaken release of inmates — and it comes with a $100 million price tag.

George Laughren, a Mecklenburg County defense attorney, is worried about the pending launch.

"A nightmare, a nightmare," he said. "Yes, it’s coming. I’m not sure when. I’m not sure how we’re gonna deal with it.”

Another defense attorney, Tim Emry, went so far as to say, “Court could grind to a halt once this gets implemented.”

The change won't just impact defense attorneys. Everyone including police officers, the clerk's office, and prosecutors could feel a lot of uncertainty.

There is a whole lot of concern about Odyssey, the new computer software set to completely overhaul the 40-year systems currently used in North Carolina courts.

“Odyssey is coming. It’s kind of like the rapture," Laughren said.

"We know it's coming. We don’t know when but when it comes everybody is going to have to deal with it."

Right now the computer systems don’t really talk to each other, Lauhren explained.

"Clerk's office doesn’t communicate with the sheriffs because of the way they’re configured," Lauhren said. "Odyssey should change that.”

The software is designed and implemented by a company called Tyler Technologies, which has placed this software in communities across the country. WCNC Charlotte researched some previous deployments and learned it’s not always a smooth transition.

One of the first parts of the program already implemented in Charlotte is called eWarrants. There were problems launching eWarrants and there continue to be problems using it.

At an August 2021 meeting, Mecklenburg County’s chief information officer told the criminal justice advisory group, “Tyler Technologies continued to struggle with several defects pushing the [launch] date for eWarrants back from September to October.” At the time, he also said the county was not getting the help it needed from Tyler Technologies, and “there is no indication this pattern will change.”

Continue issues delayed the launch of eWarrants until August 2022, which was more than a year after it was supposed to launch.

Now that eWarrants is launched, some say it’s slowing police officers down.

“Officers are taking more time processing people because of the eWarrants," Laughren said.

That delay means police are off the streets longer.

In an emailed statement, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office admitted the new system was “adding extra steps” and “arrest information is not as real-time as before.”

eWarrants is just a small part of this pending statewide overhaul that will impact every part of the court system including speeding tickets, family court, divorce and custody issues, murder trials and more.

In response, Mecklenburg County’s District Attorney released this statement to WCNC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin:

“For many years now, our state's unified court system has attempted to automate many of its court services, culminating in the roll-out of the Odyssey program this year. While the start of this program has been delayed a number of times, we eagerly anticipate any possible improvement that can make processes more efficient and services more accessible to the people of our state. Although we have not had as much interaction as we anticipated with representatives from the chosen vendor in the development of this system to address issues unique to a high case volume jurisdiction like Mecklenburg County, we have heavily relied upon and appreciated our state court system partners for training and coordination as we gear up for a roll-out of Odyssey in Mecklenburg County in May. We expect that there will be significant challenges with the implementation of this program in a jurisdiction with a case volume as large as ours, but we are optimistic that any steps toward innovation in our court system are a move in the right direction. We know this will require patience from court partners, as well as from our citizens, as we adjust to this new reality, but we also hope that we can continue to count on appropriate assistance in meeting the specific needs of a county as complex as ours.”

The new Tyler Technologies system is being rolled out in Raleigh on Monday. It is expected to be fully launched in Mecklenburg County in the months ahead. All 100 counties in North Carolina are scheduled to receive the technology upgrade.

“Years from now, it may be great but there’s gonna be a lot of growing pains,” Emry explained.

Tyler Technologies did not return WCNC Charlotte's request for comment.

WCNC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin did a deep dive into this technology and discovered problems dating back almost ten years in other jurisdictions. WCNC Charlotte will have that part of the story Thursday at 11 p.m. on WCNC Charlotte television and streaming on WCNC+.