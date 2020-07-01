CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area police are warning that criminals may be targeting gym-goers. With so many people who have New Year's Resolutions to get fit and lose weight, gyms are more packed than ever right now.

That, unfortunately, is offering thieves a very lucrative window of opportunity.

By the first day of 2020, gyms were already packed.

“New Year’s Resolutions, everyone is working out, there is a lot of people going to these gyms," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department crime prevention officer Johnathan Frisk said. "It's kind of a crime of opportunity."

Officer Frisk said criminals are well aware that while people are working out – their wallets, keys, and valuables are likely close by -- and likely unattended or unprotected.

“People know people have their belongings there if it’s a purse, if it's a wallet," Officer Frisk said. "People are going into locker rooms maybe they’re trying to get cell phones, they try to get keys.”

Officer Frisk said people who think they can get away with not using a lock are usually the first to learn this lesson the hard way.

“You come back and your keys are gone, your wallet's gone, your car is gone,” Officer Frisk said.

Several dozen thefts were reported from gyms this time last year as 2019 kicked off. Additionally, several car break-ins were reported, some with windows smashed and even a few assaults.

One woman leaving her 24-hour gym last year in Belmont was choked unconscious by a man who then stole her car. Thankfully, the woman survived, but her close call was a reminder for many to be on alert.

“If you’re going to go to the gym and it’s late at night early in the morning it’s dark outside try to go with somebody," Officer Frisk said. "If there’s more than one person there’s a witness now.”

A $5 lock, a buddy system and a little self-awareness could be the difference between crushing your goals or being crushed by a crook.

Police say a lot of people make the mistake of going to the gym right after work and leaving things like their laptop in their car in plain sight. Police say if you leave valuables locked in your car, make sure they’re in the trunk or hidden from view.

MORE ON WCNC: