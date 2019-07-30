CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County officials revealed Monday that scammers stole more than $2.5 million that was meant to go to a contracting company they'd hired.



County officials thought they were sending the money to Branch and Associates – a legitimate contracting company the county hired to construct the new West Cabarrus High School.



In November 2018, the finance department got an email from what seemed to be the contractor, asking for the county to make future payments into a new account.

County leaders told NBC Charlotte the request looked legitimate; the scammers using the contractor’s real names, logos, even copies of signed approvals.

But what county staff didn’t notice is that one letter in the email address had been changed.

It wasn’t Branch and Associates. It was a scammer pretending to be. And whoever it was took Cabarrus county’s money and ran, funneling it through numerous other accounts.



“This is a case of spoofed identity in which someone post as a vendor-provided seemingly valid documentation and signed approvals," said county manager Mike Downs.



County commissioners revealed publicly what happened at their Monday night meeting – about eight months after the funds were stolen.



“It was an ongoing investigation with the sheriff's department as well as the FBI and so we were instructed to keep that confidential as to not interfere with the investigation," chairman Steve Morris explained.



The NBC Charlotte Defenders team has submitted an open records request for copies of all the email correspondence between the county and the scammers. Cabarrus County told us they are involving their legal team to comply with that request.

The county has since implemented a new stricter verification process for future financial transactions and has recovered some of the money thanks to help from SunTrust Bank.

But according to public finance records we pulled, $1,728,082 is still missing, perhaps forever.

The county still had to pay that money to the real contractor, so an additional $1,653,082 had to be taken from the county’s emergency savings account.

“It’s something we’ve got to make it right and this is the only way to do.”

On Friday, Concord and Anson County had their websites taken over by hackers and replaced with an offensive image. Last Wednesday, Lincoln County was hit by a ransomware attack.



It's not clear whether these four local cases in one week are the work of the same scammer.

