CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the best basketball players in the country prepare to arrive in Charlotte for the NBA All-Star Game, some fear the worst of society is headed here, too, ready to sexually exploit kids for paying clients' pleasure.

"There will be children and victims of trafficking brought in from other parts of the country," Ursus Institute Executive Director Tammy Harris said. "They will be found at the event as well as areas around the event."

The Carolinas are already considered among the worst in the country for human trafficking, and Harris worries the All-Star Game will result in even more victims. She said pimps know they can get more of a return on their investment, charging up to $600 for an hour.

"It's just important to be aware of the realities. When you have a big event that draws a crowd of people from all over the state or potentially all over the country, you have to be prepared for the good and the bad that comes along with that," she said.

"You're bringing in people who think it's more of a party atmosphere and they don't really know the connection between prostitution and sex trafficking and they might want to fool themselves to believe there's no real victim," Harris added.

Ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans two years ago, investigators warned of a possible spike in human trafficking during big sporting events. The FBI arrested a pimp during a sting that weekend and rescued a girl, considered a victim.

Just last month, during a human trafficking sting at the Super Bowl in Atlanta, investigators arrested 40 people and rescued two children.

In recent weeks, Harris and others helped train members of the Charlotte Chapter of the International Live Events Association to know the warning signs. There, they educated vendors, hospitality workers and service providers about how to spot human trafficking and urged them to call 911 if they see any suspicious behavior.

Harris said red flags include kids in relationships with adults that don't seem natural or feel right, children who won't make eye contact, seem disoriented, are hungry, are dressed in inappropriate clothing or unkept.

Human trafficking crimes are already challenging to investigate. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department records showed that of the more than 60 human trafficking cases opened over the last four years, roughly two-thirds remain open, while most of the rest led to arrests.

CMPD partners with the FBI as part of a human trafficking task force that we're told is constantly trying to prevent human trafficking, including during NBA All-Star Weekend.

"That's one of the things we look for is what's coming into our city," CMPD Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings said.

If you feel someone's a victim, CMPD wants you to hear from you. Lt. Brad Koch urged people to trust their gut feeling.

"We're not naïve to think that's not going to be occurring here in the Queen City this weekend," Lt. Koch said. "The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department continues to work to end human trafficking. The department is always working to prevent the next crime and want all of our citizens and visiting guests to contact 911 if they feel someone is a victim of human trafficking."

The FBI said its agents are always trying to prevent human trafficking crimes but downplayed concerns that there will be a spike this weekend.

"Unlike some other cities, Charlotte does not typically see a big 'influx' of human trafficking with big sporting events," FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch said.

The NBA said it partners with law enforcement to create a safe environment at its events.