CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a terrifying ride.

Six people were in an elevator at one of Chicago’s tallest skyscrapers when suddenly a cable snapped sending the elevator tumbling down 84 floors. The tourists were stuck for three hours as rescuers struggled to figure out where the elevator was stopped. Firefighters were eventually able to cut through a brick wall and pry the elevator open.

It comes as the NBC Charlotte Defenders learns of a skyrocketing number of elevator emergencies in Charlotte. Fire officials say they've had to save more than 400 people from elevators in the past year. NBC Charlotte has also learned dozens of inspections are hundreds of days overdue.

You’ve probably seen the inspection notices inside elevators, but the NBC Charlotte Defenders took a deeper look into the issue, which led us to the mechanics of the elevator. When something goes wrong, it can be very scary.

The NBC Charlotte Defenders investigation revealed how Charlotte firefighters are seeing a major spike. A total of 362 people were rescued from elevators between July 2016 and July 2017, according to the Charlotte Firefighters Association. Then, the number jumped to 457 victims the following year from 2017 to 2018, during the same months.

“You may panic, you may get claustrophobic in there,” said Tom Brewer, president of the Charlotte Firefighters Association.

Brewer told NBC Charlotte you don’t have to look far to see the reason for the increase.

"Look at the explosion of apartments,” Brewer said.

The NBC Charlotte Defenders team discovered another unsettling trend. Public records show state inspectors are far behind on inspections in the Queen City. NBC Charlotte found dozens of buildings more than 250 days overdue for an inspection, according to the North Carolina Department of Labor. That includes schools, churches, and hospitals.

Tommy Petty, who oversees state elevator inspections, admitted inspectors can’t keep up.

“High rise buildings are booming in Charlotte,” Petty told NBC Charlotte.

When asked if the department couldn’t hire fast enough, Petty agreed saying, “No sir. We are working on it.”

Petty says it’s been challenging to find qualified applicants to fill retirement holes. In fact, NBC Charlotte learned there are only six inspectors to cover all of Mecklenburg County.

“I don't disagree the more you look at something the better,” Petty told NBC Charlotte.

“If it’s putting more personnel on the ground to complete these inspections, that's what they need to do,” Brewer said.

State officials say elevator owners are also responsible for getting regular maintenance done.

