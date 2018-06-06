CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After days of rain, storms and flooding across the Carolinas, mold is becoming a threat for many homes.

This is where restorations crews come in, as they deal with mold, fire damage and cases of hoarding.

That's right, hoarding.

NBC Charlotte Defender Mark Boyle found out the number of hoarding cases is going up, according to people who clean up the messes.

In addition to hoarding, the restoration clean up crews are dealt with other major messes like mildew and fire damage.

To say that Rory Greer, a restoration expert, has seen it all is an understatement.

"A dead cat inside a recliner," Greer recalled.

"Inside of a house?" Boyle asked.

"Inside of a house," Greer replied. "It was stuck in the mechanism."

Greer is part of an industry many of us don't think about until disaster strikes. But a new trend in Charlotte appears to be on an uptick in hoarders.

"We have seen more hoarding here recently," Greer said.

These "hoarders" are letting things collect in their homes until there is no room to move. Greer said it takes days, if not weeks, to clean up a home where a hoarder lives or once lived.

Meanwhile, living in the South, we see our share of rainstorms and water damage.

"These are ones that we use to dry out structures, there are different styles," Greer said.

Cleaning a home with severe mold damage from top to bottom can cost the homeowner tens of thousands of dollars. But if you decide to put things off for too long, that price tag will only go up, hurting not only your bank account but your health.

"If you let it sit there, you're just ruining your home. It's hazardous to your health," Greer said.

© 2018 WCNC