CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the ultimate act of disrespect. Thieves stealing from people who are sick and even dying, but an analysis of crime records identified nearly 400 theft reports at Charlotte-area hospitals in recent years.

Police reports show one man's $10,000 ring disappeared on the day he died, someone took a hospice patient's purse and a woman's prized earrings went missing after she passed away. Those are the extreme cases, but far from the only ones.

Jan Armstrong is one of the listed victims. The accomplished New York City fashion designer died in November 2017. Her family said they never received the treasured $3,000 earrings the 63-year-old was wearing leading up to her death.

"It was very hurtful," her closest cousin Tonya Austin said. "Losing her suddenly was hurtful enough. However, something that she treasured so much being basically taken. This was a letdown and I just hope other families won't enjoy the same."

Austin said when the family came to pick up the earrings, they learned the hospital mistakenly signed them over to someone else.

"Atrium Health recognizes the seriousness of missing personal belongings, and our teams go to many lengths to locate any lost items," the health system said in a statement. "In the Armstrong family's case, the belongings were not stolen, but were mistakenly returned to the wrong patient. Atrium Health immediately recognized this error and made every effort to retrieve the items, including contacting (police) for assistance. When all efforts to recover the items were exhausted, Atrium Health offered to reimburse the family for the missing belongings and have apologized for the inconvenience this issue has caused. To ensure this type of incident doesn't happen again, we have updated our security policies, procedures and training as part of our continuous improvement process."

Andy Nguyen is another reported victim. The part owner of an Uptown Charlotte restaurant works non-stop. At the urging of his wife, he made time to go to a Novant Health emergency room in January. While he left feeling better about his health, the visit proved costly. He told police someone took his wallet and the hard-earned money inside, after it fell out of his pocket in the waiting room.

"Money, ID, credit cards," Nguyen said. "I just hope that it's not going to happen to the other people."

"It's the principle of having it stolen when you're sick," his wife Milan said.

Neither Nguyen nor Armstrong's cases resulted in arrests.

Of the nearly 400 thefts reported at area hospitals since 2017, records show many involved stolen credit cards and phones.

The International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety reports actual thefts, while underreported, are rare. Still, the association estimates eight for every 100 patient beds.

"There's nothing that concerns hospitals more than the loss of a patient's property," IAHSS Board President Alan Butler said.

Butler said sometimes items reported stolen turn out to be lost or misplaced.

At the end of the day, it's a patient's responsibility to keep personal items safe. Still, hospitals in our area told us they have multiple safeguards in place to try and prevent thefts, including security and surveillance cameras.

The best advice is to leave your personal items at home or send them home with loved ones if possible. If not, both Novant Health and Atrium Health have secure locations to store valuables, which are available upon request.

Novant Health said a majority of reported losses occur in emergency departments, which is another reminder that people should keep their valuables and personal items with them at all times. Not only does the health system work with police to address issues, Novant also conducts internal investigations.

"At Novant Health, safety is at the center of every decision made in our facilities," the health system said in a statement. "...In the unfortunate situation where personal belongings are misplaced or reported lost, Novant Health conducts internal investigations and works with police to address any incident."

Atrium Health also said the safety and security of its patients, visitors and teammates "is taken very seriously." The health system said its proactive security efforts in 2019 resulted in decreases in missing personal belongings, "due in large part to updated system-wide security measures and continued review and evaluation of our security policies and procedures." Atrium Health said of the more than 2.1 million patient interactions per year, "less than .0074% result in missing belongings reports - and of those, nearly all missing belongings are ultimately found."

"Although it is always best for patients to secure their belongings with a designated person, family member or friend when entering the hospital, Atrium Health has strong policies to provide a safe and secure area for items that can't be secured otherwise," the health system said.

Novant Health full statement:

"At Novant Health, safety is at the center of every decision made in our facilities. As with most hospital systems, Novant Health is not responsible for patients' personal belongings. However, we provide onsite public safety officers, available safety deposit boxes and visible safety reminders that are posted throughout our facilities. We also encourage patients and visitors to avoid bringing valuables such as cash or jewelry to our facilities. In the unfortunate situation where personal belongings are misplaced or reported lost, Novant Health conducts internal investigations and works with police to address any incident."

Additional background:

- All of our Novant Health inpatient facilities have safety deposit boxes available upon request where patients can secure their valuables during their visit. Items are tagged and logged, securing the items until the patient requests they be retrieved or is discharged.

- We do not have safes in individual patient rooms due to security and patient safety risks. For instance, unauthorized medication could potentially be housed in a patient safe without our knowledge or being able to access it.

- A majority of reported losses occur in our emergency departments. We have manned patrolling, surveillance cameras and other deterrents, but advise all visitors to keep their personal items, especially valuables, with them at all times as the reality is we cannot monitor every individual entering our facilities.

- We cooperate with local law enforcement and share any relevant information we can to assist in their investigations.

Atrium Health full statement:

The safety and security of our patients, visitors and teammates is taken very seriously at Atrium Health. When patients visit us, sometimes the care we provide includes not only clinical treatment, but the physical protection of both patients and their personal belongings. In 2019, Atrium Health is proud that proactive efforts by our Department of Security are resulting in decreases in missing personal belongings, due in large part to updated system-wide security measures and continued review and evaluation of our security policies and procedures. In fact, out of more than 2.1 million patient interactions per year in our primary enterprise, less than .0074% result in missing belongings reports – and of those, nearly all missing belongings are ultimately found.

Although it is always best for patients to secure their belongings with a designated person, family member or friend when entering the hospital, Atrium Health has strong policies to provide a safe and secure area for items that can't be secured otherwise. Our policy includes:

• Reviewing the Patient Belongings Policy with each patient during their admission process.

• Placing valuables in a sealed bag with a patient valuables receipt and including copies of the receipt both in the bag and in the patient's chart.

• Having a member of the Security team take and lock all valuables in a safe, which is in a secured and monitored area with 24-hour surveillance cameras.

• Maintaining a secure chain of custody before, during and after valuables are reclaimed by requiring a photo ID and signature at the time the belongings are returned.

Atrium Health recognizes the seriousness of missing personal belongings, and our teams go to many lengths to locate any lost items. In the Armstrong family's case, the belongings were not stolen, but were mistakenly returned to the wrong patient. Atrium Health immediately recognized this error and made every effort to retrieve the items, including contacting the Pineville Police Department for assistance. When all efforts to recover the items were exhausted, Atrium Health offered to reimburse the family for the missing belongings and have apologized for the inconvenience this issue has caused. To ensure this type of incident doesn't happen again, we have updated our security policies, procedures and training as part of our continuous improvement process.