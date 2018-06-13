CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte woman is speaking out against drivers who illegally park their cars on handicapped spaces.

"Well I'm going to be here a second so my second is more important than your existence," said Laura Stinson. "Sometimes I really want to confront the person and be like, 'how does this benefit you?'"

The images of vehicles being illegally parked near handicap spaces make Laura cringe.

Out of frustration, she posted a picture of a van parked illegally on Facebook, shaming the company in the photo. Laura said unlike the driver, she actually needed that space.

Laura has been in a wheelchair her whole life.

"It's better known as the brittle bone disease," Stinson said. "If you're in a van with a lift or a ramp that's where your ramp would go. For me, that's where my chair would go."

In recent years, a handful of commercial drivers have gotten caught for illegal parking. Research reveals last year, there was an uptick in drivers cited for parking illegally.

In 2016, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 33 people were ticketed for parking in handicap spaces. Between January and October 2017, at least 41 drivers were cited for parking in handicapped spaces.

As for the company that Laura put on on blast, they actually thanked Laura for the information and said they will address the situation with the driver immediately.

"I have value and even though this is a seemingly small thing you are detracting from my value," Stinson said.

