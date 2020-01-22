CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of a 25-year-old Charlotte private school grad who was shot in the head said they’re finally getting help from police in solving the case after NBC Charlotte Defender Michelle Boudin got involved.

Josh Schulman was shot execution-style. His dad Larry Schulman was also hit by gunfire but he survived, and said police only looked at him as a suspect – until now.

Larry Schulman tells a harrowing story.

“I was being pistol-whipped and the fellow was saying where’s the safe, where’s the watches, and I went to the ground and he shot me and as he was leaving the room I pushed my life alert," Larry Schulman said. "I said I need the police, I’ve been shot -- and simultaneously, I heard another shot.”

That second shot Larry Schulman heard -- the men invading his home executing his son, a 25-year-old Charlotte Latin grad who was working at Capital Grille at the time.

“They shot Josh in the head," Larry Schulman said.

That was more than two years ago. The Schulman's said the case hasn’t been solved, because they said the police were convinced Larry Schulman shot himself and his son.

“They focused on me," he said. "They had a preposterous story.”

Larry Schulman's mother was dying at the time and in her will, she left a considerable amount of money to him. She died the day after the double shooting.

"Their theory was I had Josh killed so that I could somehow get the trusts – which made no sense," Larry Schulman said.

“I think they chased it for years," Larry Schulman said.

The Schulman's hired their own private investigator to try to help police.

“There are a lot of things that my private detective knew about that they only had touched and not looked at,” Larry Schulman said.

Police now said they are taking a new look at the case. The Schulman's said they’re grateful, and only looking for one thing.

“Justice for Josh," Larry Schulman said. "Not for me, I don’t want vengeance or anything – he deserves justice."

The family has added to the typical CrimeStoppers reward so if you have any information that could help solve this case, you could get $15,000. Call CrimeStoppers 704-334-1600.

