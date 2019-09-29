IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Saturday morning around 6:15 a.m., the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal hit and run.

The collision happened on I-77 South in Iredell County. A pedestrian was on the southbound shoulder near the 31-mile marker when they were struck by a vehicle, investigators say.

The vehicle briefly stopped before fleeing the scene, according to NCSHP. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Zachary Emmanuel Turner of Cornelius.

Investigators are searching for a 2006-09 Volkswagen Golf related to the case. They believe it may have damage to the front, right side, and/or undercarriage. The Volkswagen is a white hatchback, officials say, as pictured.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SHP Troop F Communications Center at 828-466-5500 at any time, or the SHP Iredell County Office at 704-878-4221 during business hours.

