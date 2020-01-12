Large police presence near South Park Mall

Three cars are inside the large area of crime scene tape and all lanes of Fairview blocked off. The crime scene investigation unit is there.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a massive police presence near South Park Mall following an unknown incident in the area.

According to our crew on the scene, there are over a dozen police vehicles at the scene late Monday evening.

Three cars are inside the large area of crime scene tape and all lanes of Fairview blocked off. The crime scene investigation unit is there.