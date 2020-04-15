CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men who previously accused former Diocese of Charlotte priests of sexual abuse stemming from the 70s and 80s have filed new assault and battery and negligence lawsuits against the diocese.

The men, referred to only as John Doe and John Doe 1K, filed the lawsuits in Mecklenburg County on Monday.

One accuses former priest Joseph Kelleher, now deceased, of sex abuse when he was a teen. The other accuses former priest Richard Farwell of sex abuse when he was a teen.

This isn't the first time they've made these accusations against the diocese.

Their previous lawsuits were dismissed based on the statute of limitations, but lawmakers have since changed the law regarding the statute of limitations, and the diocese has since released a list of credibly accused clergy ... a list that includes these two men's names.

The Catholic diocese told WCNC Charlotte it disagrees with the claim the diocese is liable and "will respond to the litigation in court at the appropriate time."