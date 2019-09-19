CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lewisville High School has been placed on lockdown following a threat of a bomb on the school campus, Chester County Schools confirms.

According to school officials, Lewisville Elementary was placed in lockout as an extra precaution and there is not a threat to the elementary school.

The school district said the bomb dog from SLED is being brought in to search the campus. All students are safe and secure.

The Sheriff is currently on-site, with extra law enforcement officers, as well as school and district administration.

Once given the all-clear, students will return to class.

