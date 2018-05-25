CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Mecklenburg High School teacher recently shared her story of deplorable learning conditions in her classroom by taking pictures of roaches, mold and asbestos.

“It’s sad that media has to find this or that teachers have to report this for us to find the deplorable shape of some of our schools,” Mecklenburg County Commissioner Jim Puckett said.

Her claims were confirmed by a state health department inspection that also found pest droppings, leaky ceilings and run-down bathrooms.

Puckett pointed out what he calls a major flaw in the system.

He said the county’s health department is only allowed an annual inspection of schools under North Carolina law unless there is a complaint.

Puckett is now leading the charge to update the law.

“This change if we can get it done legislatively to allow us to do spot checks at least will offer some level of protection for the students,” he explained.

Currently, CMS hires its own janitorial staff.

But there have been instances of low grades. Just last year, the district was asked to hand over control of its facilities maintenance, citing multiple health inspections.

Puckett argues, just as health officials regularly inspect restaurants, the same level of attention should be placed on the very buildings where children are spending the majority of their day.

“If we’re going to hold the private sector to a healthy level we should at least hold our self to that,” he said.

The commissioners Puckett’s spoken with support spot checks.

He says he hasn’t heard from every one at this point. But he can’t conceive why anyone would be against it.

