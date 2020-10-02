ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed during a shooting in Albermarle Saturday evening, the Albemarle Police Department reports.

According to police, 33-year-old Tristan Edward Crump was found shot in a yard at a home on Henry Jay Street. Police said Crump was transported to the hospital but later died.

The investigation continues in this matter as detectives attempt to line up the events of that night, police said.

If anyone has any information about the shooting that took place at 1004 Henry Jay St., you are asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500, or you may leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC