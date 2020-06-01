LENOIR, N.C. — One person was killed in a Sunday morning house fire in Lenoir, Caldwell County confirms.

According to officials, the initial 911 call was received at around 09:40. and North Catawba Fire and Rescue arrived to find the home involved in fire.

Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire, and were faced with heavy smoke, heat and fire conditions. While gaining access to the bulk of the fire, fire crews located 29-year-old Frankie Prestwood dead in his room.

Caldwell County said two other occupants self-evacuated after noticing smoke conditions in the home, and each were unharmed by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.



The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell County Fire Marshal’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fire, with the Medical Examiner assisting with the cause of death investigation.

Officials said the origin of the fire was identified in the bedroom where the victim was located, and an ongoing joint investigation of the agencies involved will provide further information as to the cause and circumstances surrounding the fatal fire.

