BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot in the ankle while they were sleeping overnight New Year's Even into New Year's Day, the Burke County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, the trajectory indicated that the bullet entered the wall of the residence.

Officials said an initial investigation discovered several neighbors heard the shot but the shooter has yet to be determined. Deputies said the investigation also has not revealed any motivations for the shot to have been purposeful but the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crimestoppers at 828-437-3333. All Crimestoppers tips are anonymous, and anyone with information leading an arrest may receive a cash reward.

