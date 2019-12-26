MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is currently searching for a man accused of stealing from the Best Buy on Matthews Township Pkwy.

Police said the man entered the Best Buy located at 2109 Matthews Township Pkwy. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at approximately 11:33 a.m., and fraudulently purchased over $1,700.00 worth of electronics.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact Detective Lori Valdes with any information at lvaldes@matthewsnc.gov or 704.847.5555.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC