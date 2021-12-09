'It's hard to change a culture': Sheriff says he inherited messy situation with inmates in Mecklenburg Co. jail

Records reveal stabbings, attacks and riots at jail central. One retiring detention officer wrote, "The inmates are the ones who are winning."

McFadden said he encourages officers who have a problem to approach him. If they don't, McFadden says he can't help.

Sheriff McFadden said he takes responsibility for what happens in the jail but said command staff bear some blame, too.

The most recent attack occurred Thursday morning when an inmate cut a detention officer on the face. That jail resident will face criminal charges, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

Confidential internal records obtained by WCNC Charlotte show inmates have stabbed, punched and rioted against detention officers in the last three months alone.

The people who work inside the Mecklenburg County Detention Center are in danger, left trying to fend off violent inmates at critically low staffing levels.

A female sergeant was stabbed "several times behind her ears" with a homemade shank, according to an incident report. Graphic photos of the woman's injuries show a wide gash in her neck.

Records obtained by WCNC Charlotte identified almost 20 inmates who required elevated security in November because they've previously attacked employees. One of the worst documented attacks happened in October.

"Shifts keep getting shorter and shorter," he said. "Right now, there's nobody to respond. It doesn't feel likes there's any safety. We're inside suffering."

Afraid of retaliation, WCNC Charlotte agreed to hide the man's identity. The officer, who has worked under multiple sheriffs, described a potentially lethal combination: A lack of staffing that leaves guards without backup, inadequate punishment that enables inmates and a lack of support from the sheriff himself.

"Unfortunately, somebody's either going to get seriously hurt or killed," the detention officer said. "I believe it's just a matter of time, the way things are going. I would hate to hear that somebody came in with a smile and came out in a body bag."

A longtime detention officer called the conditions the worst he's ever had to work in.

WCNC Charlotte confirmed at least five more attacks against staff since that October assault, including two in early December after a retiring officer wrote a parting email to the entire department.

"Unfortunately, it feels like no one has your back," the email said. "The inmates are the ones who are winning."

Photos, incident reports and emails detail assaults throughout the year, some never publicized. This includes several that occurred after another desperate detention officer sent emails to Sheriff Garry McFadden in September, warning him that "staff is dangerously low," concerns were "ignored," and employees are "tired and frustrated."

In his email responses, the sheriff blamed understaffing on employees reluctant to come to work because "it is easy to lay out," but said he would pass along her concerns to administrators.

"I understand your frustration and I understand that you are tired," the sheriff's reply said. "Believe it or not I am tired and I am frustrated because I come in very early in the morning and leave very late in the afternoon sometimes after 9 o'clock at night and then I'm on the phone until 11 or 12 o'clock putting out fires that I believe supervisors should be handling. Then I come in the next morning and it starts all over again and put out more fires that go on unattended because staff are tired .... We have a Lotta staff out some more out just to be out because the government give them that option."

Jail records show a more than 400% increase in attacks on officers at jail central in recent years from just 13 in the fiscal year 2019, 21 in 2020 and 68 in 2021. According to the department, there have been 35 assaults on officers so far this fiscal year.

Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Daniel Redford said employees — past and present — have all shared concerns with him.

"The response that we got was overwhelming," Redford said. "Just recently, there was one resident who they confiscated nine shanks out of. How does this happen? How does this continue to happen?"

In the first few days of December alone, department emails show three inmates attacked three officers. In one of those cases, an incident report revealed an inmate grabbed a cup of unknown liquid in the janitor's closet and threw it at a detention officer and then hit him with his handcuffs.