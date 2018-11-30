CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The missing 4-year-old boy who disappeared from his Charlotte home has been located safe, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, Justin Idiarte left his family's south Charlotte apartment late Thursday night.

Police say Justin had walked to another apartment (roughly 100 yds away from his home) where a neighbor, who he was familiar with, lives. Investigators say Justin woke up and thought his parents weren’t home, which is reportedly why he left. @wcnc https://t.co/oVPRByD9LI — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) November 30, 2018

Detectives said Idiarte's mother told them he was inside the apartment with her and two other children. She heard him get up, thinking he was going to the bathroom. She then dozed off and when she got up she reported hearing another child crying and realized he was gone.

According to police, the boy had walked to another apartment, roughly 100 yards away, and told the neighbor that he just woke up and didn't think his parents were home. Police report the boy knew the neighbor.

