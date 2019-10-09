LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.
According to deputies, Timothy Taylor Wash was last seen on Sunday in the Indian Land area but may be in the Lancaster area now.
Deputies believe Wash is traveling in a 2008 Ford Escape with SC license plate MQF875.
If you have any information regarding Wash's whereabouts please contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.
OTHER STORIES ON WCNC
Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Charlotte's Sardis Woods neighborhood
Adorable viral video shows toddler 'besties' running to give each other a hug
Voters head to polls in District 9 Special Election
Michael Flynn due in court as his lawyers mount attack on Mueller probe