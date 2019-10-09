LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man.

According to deputies, Timothy Taylor Wash was last seen on Sunday in the Indian Land area but may be in the Lancaster area now.

Deputies believe Wash is traveling in a 2008 Ford Escape with SC license plate MQF875.

If you have any information regarding Wash's whereabouts please contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office SC New Career Ladder In Place**** We have have an updated career l... adder in place offering higher salaries. We are currently looking to hire both Deputy Sheriff's and Detention Officers. Are you looking for an exciting career where you can help make your community a better place?

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Your guide to the 3 most popular spots in Charlotte's Sardis Woods neighborhood

Adorable viral video shows toddler 'besties' running to give each other a hug

Voters head to polls in District 9 Special Election

Michael Flynn due in court as his lawyers mount attack on Mueller probe