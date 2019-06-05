YORK, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office said a previously missing 14-year-old boy has been found safe.

Officials say Samual Jay McConnell went to stay with a friend April 23 and was supposed to go to school the next day, but never showed up. He was reported missing April 25.

McConnell is from the York area, and attends York Middle School, according to YCSO.

He is five feet eight inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair. Officials say he has tattoos of the numbers 12 & 803 on his right hand.