MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe High School student brought a gun to school Tuesday morning, Union County Public Schools confirms.

According to officials, there were no threats or injuries related to this situation. All students and staff are safe and the student involved has been taken into custody.

The district confirms that as soon as staff learned that the weapon was on campus, they immediately involved law enforcement and took action.

"I want to thank the Monroe Police Department for their immediate response to keep our campus safe," Union County Public Schools said regarding the issue.

Message to parents sent out this morning:

Good Morning Monroe High School Parents,

This is Mr. Kelly calling with an important message. In an effort to keep the lines of communication open, I want to make you aware of a situation that happened at school this morning.

A Monroe High student brought a gun to school today. There were no threats or injuries related to this situation. All students and staff are safe and the student involved has been taken into custody.

As soon as staff learned that the weapon was on campus, they immediately involved law enforcement and took action. I want to thank the Monroe Police Department for their immediate response to keep our campus safe.

Parents, we take all safety matters very seriously. We need your help to keep our schools safe. Please talk to your students about bringing weapons to school and the consequences related to violating the UCPS Code of Conduct and the law. Also, please remind your student that if they see something, say something. We must work together to keep Monroe High School safe.

Thank you for your cooperation and partnership with Monroe High School. We will continue on a normal schedule today and will have a normal dismissal.

