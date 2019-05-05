MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, 32, was shot during a routine traffic stop on West Plaza Drive shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday.

He was transported from the scene, but officials say he later died from his injuries. Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene and was later located in a nearby apartment, officials say.

Mooresville Police say once police entered the residence, the suspect was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is still ongoing with local and state law enforcement agencies involved.

