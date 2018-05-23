CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A growing list of grocery stores, food delivery apps, and online retailers are now delivering alcohol straight to your door.

Alcohol delivery has been a problem in the past with underage kids finding a way to get it. NBC Charlotte wanted to know if it's still happening.

An NBC News investigation found not every alcohol delivery driver follows their company's rules. One driver gave the alcohol to a 13-year-old middle school student who answered the door. So did another one.

Underage drinking is a problem with real consequences. According to the state, every week, one person in North Carolina dies due to underage drinking.

A year after that NBC investigation, we wired a Charlotte home with five cameras to see if delivery drivers were doing a better job at upholding alcohol delivery policies.

This is Hiwot, 23, a former digital producer for NBC Charlotte. She ordered alcohol to be delivered.

"So it does pop up and say I will need to have an ID on the actual screen."

Delivery driver number one from Postmates asked for her ID. He had to scan the license before he could leave the order.

"Place the barcode in front of the camera until it's captured automatically."

Next, we ordered wine from Publix via the Instacart app.

"The order's on the way."

Instacart -- which also delivers from Total Wine, Food Lion and other local retailers -- had the widest delivery area.

The driver again asked for ID right away.

"He carded her.”

Online retailer Amazon followed the rules, too.

We reviewed the policies for Amazon, Instacart and Postmates -- all say alcohol will not be left without proof of valid ID or if the customer appears intoxicated.

53 percent of 8th graders say it’s ‘fairly easy’ or ‘easy’ to get their hands on alcohol. 71 percent of 10th graders agree. With local schools holding graduation ceremonies soon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told us they will keep an eye out for underage drinkers.

