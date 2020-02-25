CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday, police found the body of a missing 6-month-old from Matthews in a Charlotte cemetery. Monday, the boy's mother was expected to appear in court on a robbery charge.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Tamara Brown robbed a 53-year-old man outside of the Walmart on Galleria Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. on Friday.
Around 10 p.m. Friday, Brown was located by CMPD officers, arrested and charged with robbery and assaulting a government official.
Brown missed her court appearance on Monday on the robbery charge because she was involuntarily committed.
Saturday morning, CMPD confirmed a body found at Sharon Memorial Park in southeast Charlotte was that of missing 6-month-old Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson.
The boy and his mother, identified by police as 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown, were announced as missing around 7 p.m. Friday night by the Matthews Police Department.
The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s office ruled the baby’s death a homicide. However, CMPD says at this point they are treating the case as a death investigation.
CMPD did not say whether foul play is suspected.
Brown’s next court date for the robbery charges is scheduled for March 4.
