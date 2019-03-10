CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The mother of the teen killed near UNCC pleads for help to find her son's killer.

On August 31, a college party was happening at 49 North Student Apartments when an argument took place and shots were fired. Four people were shot and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One of the victims, 19-year-old Christian Malik Estes, was later pronounced dead and now his mother is asking anyone who attended the party to come forth and share any information about the incident to help find her son's killer.

Police said the individuals shot were innocent victims and had nothing to do with the argument. Officers determined about 60 people attended the party, and only a few people have come forth to speak with officers.

Latoya Woodward, the mother of Estes pleads, "I just want us to come together as a community to make sure we get this case solved."

Officers ask that no matter what you may have seen, if you were there come forth whether the information is small or big, it could help CMPD solve the case.

"I forgive you," Woodward message to her son's killer, 'I forgive the person who's done this and I feel like there needs to be accountability for your actions."

Estes leaves behind a 10-month-year-old daughter and three younger siblings.

Woodward wants people to remember her son as a motivator and for his loyalty. She said he loved cars, and his motivation was to own a building to buy a car lot to sell cars.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

