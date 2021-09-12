x
NC driver facing murder charge following 11-year-old's death

Daniel Deweese of Kitty Hawk already had been arrested after authorities said his vehicle hit Julie Hope Randel as she crossed a highway near her middle school.

Charges against an Outer Banks motorist now include second-degree murder after an 11-year-old girl struck by a vehicle on a North Carolina road last month died.

 She died on Wednesday at a Virginia hospital. 

District Attorney Andrew Womble says Deweese is now charged with felony death by vehicle as well as second-degree murder. 

Deweese was in the Currituck County jail on Sunday.  

A state trooper says the Highway Patrol believes alcohol played a role in the collision.

