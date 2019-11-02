CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With so many women, and some men, concerned about date rape, a new product made in North Carolina could put their minds at ease.

It's a test to analyze your drink at the bar if you think it might have been drugged.

Rosé is a pretty popular drink, but we watched as a man poured a powerful date rape drug into a cup and saw there was no change in the drinks smell or appearance.

Now new technology can help keep you safe.

Leah McGuirk was at one of Charlotte's hot spots.

"I started to feel really lightheaded. I lost consciousness a couple times again, I fell down," she said.

The 32-year old nanny said she had one drink at Rooftop 210 at the Epicentre.

"I felt very woozy and everything was very dull around me," McGuirk said.

She's convinced someone spiked her drink.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told us they had at least six reports of people being roofied at the Epicentre last year. Two women said they were sexually assaulted as a result. A man also tested positive for the date rape drug the morning after his bachelor party at the Strike City.

"There's no other logical explanation other than I was drugged."

Barbara Cook is the CEO of a company called Undercover Colors based in Research Triangle Park. They produce Sip Chip and say college freshmen are the biggest group they're trying to help right now because one in 13 is date raped.

"40 percent of our target market are young urban professionals – men and women," said Cook.

"The way we recommend using it is dipping your finger in the beverage and touching it," said Dr. Nick Letourneau.

"It looks a lot like a pregnancy test. It’s based on similar technology."

After 30 seconds, if there are two lines, you're good; it's safe to drink. One line is bad.

"Tests in over 100 beverages in 30 seconds whether your drink has been spiked with the most popular drugs of choice," said Cook.

'How does it work? Do you recommend if somebody is suspicious they do it? Do you recommend they test every drink?" we asked.

"It’s a personal thing. Basically, it's personal. What we do say if there’s anything you're suspicious about – test, test your drink."

McGuirk said she’s intrigued and would consider using the Sip Chip if they could figure out a way to test for all date rape drugs.

The product launched in September. Since then they've been shipping daily around the country and around the world. You can find it on their website for $5.