He vanished after his high school homecoming dance in 2011. His family continues to fight for justice in his murder

Blake Chappell was 17 when he vanished after his homecoming dance at East Coweta High School on Oct. 15, 2011.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Blake Chappell, 17, vanished after his homecoming dance at East Coweta High School on Oct. 15, 2011. Two agonizing months later, his body was found in a Coweta County creek. He had been shot and killed– and left in only his underwear.

That was nearly 11 years ago, Blake's murder case still remains unsolved and his killer is still out there. His family is still pushing for justice.

11Alive first told you about Blake's story a year ago. Police said there have been no new leads since. However, a new addition to highway 19/41 in Jonesboro is a sign his family isn't giving up.

"That could be anyone's son on that billboard," Blake's mother Melissa Becker said. "He had his whole life ahead of him."

A billboard pleading for answers more than a decade after her son was murdered.

"He had the biggest heart. You know, he always wanted to help people. And his life was taken. For what?

Melissa, with the help of the nonprofit Seasons of Justice raised money for the billboard.

"The more attention that we get and the harder we push... It's eventually going to reach the right people," she said."It's not going to bring Blake back, but Blake deserves justice. His family that is still here, still mourning him day after day, deserve to know what happened and why. Why?"

A reminder that stronger than the passage of time– is a mother's love.

"I want the people that took his life to know that as long as I walk and breathe, we will find... 'Who did this and who's responsible?,'" Melissa said.

Until then, Melissa finds comfort in her little boy's smile. From across the road, and up above.

"He's saying, 'Go, mom, go.' And I'm sure he's proud of me," Melissa said.

Newnan Police said they've gone through dozens of leads on this case but have never made any arrests. They said they are still actively investigating the case.

Police have not yet released any more details about Blake's murder or if there are any suspects in the case. They have denied 11Alive's requests to access any of the case files– citing that the investigation is still open. However, Melissa said she's meeting with the District Attorney this week to push for more of the case details to be released.