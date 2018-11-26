CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While rare, every year the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction investigates some teachers and proctors for giving students improper assistance or instruction during tests, according to state records.

DPI opened investigations in Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Rowan-Salisbury and Union County school districts last school year alone, according to public documents.

"It's very rare," DPI Communications Director Drew Elliot said. "Luckily, in North Carolina what we see is a handful of cases a year ... but we take it seriously and we act when [we] need to."

Since the 2015-16 school year, the state's opened more than 30 investigations statewide. In addition to CMS, Rowan-Salisbury and Union County, DPI investigated teacher and proctor cheating allegations in Cabarrus County, Cabarrus Charter School and Catawba County Schools, according to state records.

Of those districts, CMS accounted for 10 of the investigations, including three last year.

"It's very rare, but we've seen teachers giving a kid a nudge and telling them, 'You might want to go and look at number eight again' to actually erasing," Elliot said. "What we have not seen in almost a couple decades in North Carolina is any systemic cheating."

In some instances, the state's investigations resulted in teachers losing their licenses and in others, teacher reprimands. North Carolina's teacher licensing action page identifies disciplinary action labeled "testing violations," "falsify student test info," "failure to administer tests," "testing irregularity" and "violation testing code of ethics."

The state tests children in most grade levels for accountability purposes to make sure parents, teachers and administrators get an accurate picture of a student's education level and academic growth. In those rare cases where the adults in the room cross the line, children are re-tested. DPI equates those cases to a few bad apples, not a reflection of all 100,000-plus educators in North Carolina.

CMS alone administers more than 250,000 tests yearly. The district said severe irregularities receive multiple investigations at the school level, the district-level and then the state-level.

"When any testing irregularities are reported the district takes them seriously and works to address the need areas with corrective actions such as reviewing the procedures with test administrators and proctors," CMS said in a statement. "...The overarching goal of the North Carolina testing program is to ensure accurate, reliable and valid student test results from a testing program that was conducted in a fair, consistent and equitable manner for all students."

The state couldn't say why a teacher would help a child cheat, but it's important to note in certain grade levels, teachers and principals can get bonuses and principals' salaries are dependent on the level of growth their students show during testing, according to DPI.

