Officials said two people were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in northwest Charlotte, Medic reports.

According to paramedics, the shooting happened in the 6700 block of Glenmoor Drive. Officials said two people were transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released regarding this shooting, stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.