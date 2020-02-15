ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Anson County on Friday, sheriff's deputies said.

Anson County Deputies said they were responding to a call for shots fired around 2:40 p.m. at a home on Highway 742 South. While deputies were on their way to the scene, they received information that the suspect has left the scene in a red truck headed north on Highway 742.

When deputies tried to pull over the truck -- one mile from the home where shots were fired -- the suspect did not stop.

Deputies said the suspect eventually stopped the truck on Mills Road in Polkton, NC. The suspect got out the truck with a firearm and confronted deputies.

Deputy Lieutenant James Williams then discharged his firearm at the suspect and as a result, the suspect died from his injuries, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as 58-year-old Timothy Leroy Harrington of Polkton.

As standard procedure, Deputy Lieutenant Williams is on paid administrative leave. Deputy Lieutenant Williams is a 23 year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the case.

