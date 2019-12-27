CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A woman was killed by a vehicle in Gaston County Thursday, the Cherryville Police Department reports.

According to police, the crash happened in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

Police said the victim, Kelly Marie Mathis had been struck by the vehicle and she was transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC, where she later died.

Officers are in the preliminary stages of the ongoing investigation. Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

