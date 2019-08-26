LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police were searching for two runaway teens in Lincolnton on Monday.

According to the Lincolnton Police Department, 16-year-old Jennifer Marie Black and 17-year-old Josiah David Coffey were last seen leaving Bojangles in Lincolnton, NC on Sunday, August 25 at around 9:00 am.

Police said the two were believed to be operating a White 2006 Lincoln Town Car, displaying North Carolina Registration Plate AKH-5927.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of the missing/runaway juveniles please contact the Lincolnton Police Dept. 704-736-8900 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909

UPDATE: Black and Coffey were found in Kansas on Tuesday morning, according to Lincolnton Police. Their parents were making arrangements to pick them up.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC