STATESVILLE, N.C. — Human remains found in Statesville back on February 17 are confirmed to be that of a missing man.

According to police, 53-year-old Marty Dean Teague was last seen on July 24, 2018 at his home in Statesville.

On February 17, the Statesville Police Department received a call about possible human remains on Sain Road, near where Teague's car was located back in August 2019.

On Monday, March 2, the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the remains are of Marty Teague. They stated no foul play was suspected.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC