PINEVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating a reported explosion in the backyard of a Pineville home. Neighbors told NBC Charlotte they've heard explosions coming from that same home on previous occasions.

The homeowner, 43-year-old Jonathan Nance, is already facing charges for a number of incidents, including possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Police put Nance in handcuffs but released him shortly after. Now, Nance is speaking out.

In January, he was arrested for possessing a weapon of mass destruction. He's been arrested several times since then.

Neighbors say he uses a whiteboard to harass the community.

Nance said his neighbors have been trying to force him to leave his home, and that there was no explosion Saturday.

Nance is not currently facing any new charges.

Popular on WCNC: