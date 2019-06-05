MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Police Department is investigating after a man was carjacked at a red light early Saturday morning.

Police said around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a man driving a Jeep Liberty stopped at the red light off the I-485 outer loop exit ramp at E. John Street.

According to a release, police said a white pickup truck pulled up behind the Jeep, and a man got out of the passenger side of the truck. The man went up to the driver’s side window of the Jeep, police said, and pointed a gun at the driver, demanding the driver get out of the car.

Officials said the driver of the Jeep got out of the car, and the suspect drove off back onto the I-485 outer loop with the truck following behind.

"We're mainly putting it out, obviously, to get tips from the public,” said Tim Aycock, public information officer with Matthews Police Department. “We need the assistance of the citizens. You know, someone was out at that time of morning and seen something odd or just didn't seem right, we just want them to call."

Police only have a vague description of the suspect who is described as a white male. The suspect vehicle is only described as a white pickup truck of unknown make and model.

The victim’s vehicle is a brown, 2005 Jeep Liberty with North Carolina plate number PKJ-2427.

Aycock said drivers need to be aware of their surroundings at all times, even at a stop light.

“You want to get out of that situation as quick as possible,” Aycock said. “You want to check your rearview mirror when you’re at a stop to see if anyone is approaching your car. Again, that goes back to the situational awareness where you know what is around you at all times as much as possible.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Lori Valdes at lvaldes@matthewsnc.gov or 704.847.5555.

