CMPD rush hour pursuit leaves young mother dead, new father injured

A record number of innocent bystanders are dying as a result of police pursuits. Brittany Webb and Micky Brown are among the victims this year alone in Charlotte.

Aaron Norward's overcome many physical challenges since the crash. He thanks his daughter for giving him a reason to fight.

'I'm not the same, but it could be worse'

Innocent bystander deaths have more than tripled since 1982. Here's what is being done to stop them.

Two Charlotte police officers were suspended in the weeks after the crash that killed Brittany Webb.

'... Our officers are going to be held accountable'

The law gives officers discretion to decide if it's the public's safety to pursue a suspect or let them go.

Friends and loved ones are struggling to cope with Brittany Webb's death.

'Sometimes it just sneaks up on you'

"It's important for people to know what happened to (Brittany)," her sister Brianna Webb said. "She was taken from us."

Few people know about the Jan. 3 rush-hour crash on Statesville Road. Prosecutors charged the other driver with second-degree murder, but that diminishes the role Charlotte-Mecklenburg police played that afternoon.

"To find out she was across the hall from me at the hospital and I didn't even know that, it hit me hard," Norward said. "And she had two beautiful children, too. That's sad, man."

Norward was seated directly behind Webb. He nearly died, too, but all he can think about is her.

Pictures from an impound lot show the now unrecognizable Honda Accord that carried Norward as a passenger. The front of the smashed car looks like a squeezed accordion. The windshield is shattered and the pink front passenger seat airbag that couldn't save Brittany Webb, Norward's best friend, is now deflated.

"It kind of bothers me, just trying to remember," Norward said. "I guess it ain't meant to be remembered."

"Oh man, I was excited," the 28-year-old Charlotte man said. "I didn't even want to talk to nobody."

Just 24 hours after the birth of his daughter Zayleigh, Norward and two of his closest friends headed to the hospital, so he could sign the newborn's birth certificate.

"'You're a dad now Aaron.' That's all they kept saying," Norward said smiling. "They said, 'We waited so long for this day.’"

"She tried to give her punches, but the punches weren't strong enough for her to prevail," he said. “I told my daughter, ‘I’m going to fight.”

"Sometimes it just sneaks up on you," he said of the pain that now lives inside him.

Webb's younger brother, also named Keith, said his big sister was like a second mother to him.

"Her daughter had a Mother's Day event that I know she would have been at, but instead I was there,” Webb’s mother Carol Willis said weeping. “That was really, really hard.”

Her 9-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter are now growing up without a mother.

"When I walked in the room and seen my daughter, I just got weak," Keith Webb said through tears. "All I could do was sit there and hold her hand."

Crews rushed Webb and Norward, neither wearing seatbelts according to the crash report, to the emergency room. Norward didn’t wake up for a month. Webb stayed on life support for weeks.

Court records accuse Bryan Gabriel Franklin, Jr. of driving the wrong way at a high rate of speed on the 45 mph stretch of road when he collided with the other car. Scanner traffic reveals a coordinated effort by police to stop the driver, who made documented attempts to evade police and reached an estimated 75 mph in the seconds leading up to the wrong-way crash. Franklin's attorney, citing the pending case, declined comment for this story. He's due in court Thursday.

Records show the officers made "several separate attempts" to stop the driver before the Jeep sped up and drove into the wrong lane, at which point they “disengaged” for the last time. According to court documents, officers said they lost sight of the driver before the crash, but scanner traffic suggests at least one officer witnessed the wreck.

Excited to celebrate new life, Webb, Norward and another friend left for the hospital around 5:00 pm. Around that same time, court records and scanner traffic reveal two CMPD officers attempted to stop a man driving a Jeep with a covered, but still visible license plate on Statesville Road.

The suspect was charged with second-degree murder, among other charges in relation to the crash.

The fleeing teen eventually slammed into a truck driven by Micky Brown at Sheets Circle and Tuckaseegee Road, records show. Brown died, and two of his passengers were hospitalized with injuries.

CMPD tried to pull over a teen who was driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit on Rozzelles Ferry Road on Jan. 11, court records show. Officers said they disengaged three minutes before a CMPD helicopter spotted the driver.

Just a week after the crash that would eventually take Webb's life, another innocent person died in Charlotte following an attempted traffic stop.

Is it worth it? : The law gives officers discretion to decide if it's the public's safety to pursue a suspect or let them go.

Are these pursuits worth it? Police have to ask that question before and during every pursuit. The law gives officers discretion to decide whether it's better for the public’s safety to pursue a driver or let them go.

"We're constantly having to balance the need for us to apprehend those dangerous people up against the inherent risk of a police pursuit," CMPD Lt. Stephen Fischbach said. "Is this pursuit worth it? It comes down to are our officers engaging in pursuits that are worth the risk?"

In the months after the crashes, CMPD revised its pursuit policy for the first time in more than two years, making it slightly more restrictive, but not in response to any specific case, according to Fischbach.

“We want to make sure that when officers are initiating and engaging in a pursuit, that it is for crimes that are dangerous for life,” he told WCNC Charlotte.

The latest policy update in April only allows pursuits when an officer "has reasonable suspicion that the driver or occupant has committed or is attempting to commit a crime dangerous to life" or "can articulate the exigent need to apprehend the suspect(s) because of potential harm to the public if they are not apprehended." The department recently removed a section that previously allowed pursuits when officers believed a driver or passenger committed a felony home burglary or break-in "where a continuous sequence of events immediately" led to the suspect.

The policy requires officers to consider a variety of factors, including location, traffic conditions, speed limit and weather before and during pursuits.

"Officers must continually question whether the seriousness of the crime justifies the continuation of the pursuit," the policy reads.

Department records analyzed by WCNC Charlotte show the number of CMPD pursuits has more than quadrupled over the last decade, from 22 in 2011 to 97 in 2021. CMPD has yet to provide a breakdown of how those pursuits ended, despite WCNC Charlotte requesting that information more than two months ago.

Fischbach believes the rise in pursuits is the result of an increase in violent crime and better enforcement technology, based on anecdotal evidence from his experience. However, he later said CMPD could not provide data to support that explanation.

CMPD Internal Affairs annual reports show while most CMPD pursuits started with crimes like armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, some began with traffic violations. Over the last decade, CMPD documented 16 (just under 3%) of all pursuits that started with traffic offenses other than driving while impaired.

"With violent crime going up over the years, society has an expectation that our officers are out there and apprehending people who pose a real threat to the community," Fischbach said. "We also have to face those families that lose a loved one or whose lives are forever changed by one of these violent criminals in our society. We have to face those families too, so there is a need, an expectation, that we apprehend these people who are preying on our community members."

“They're not all violent,” WCNC Charlotte corrected him.

“And in those cases, where a pursuit is not taking place for a pursuable offense per our directive, those officers are going to be held accountable,” he replied.

Fischbach acknowledged there are alternatives to tracking down offenders other than pursuits and said if there is a way for officers to prevent a pursuit. That is the department's goal.

“We're all human beings. It would be unrealistic that in these high-stress situations that the right decision is always made,” Fischbach said.

“The public expects you to make the right decision every time,” WCNC Charlotte replied.

“They do,” he conceded. “This is a difficult job … Our officers took this job to save lives, so any loss of life in the community is felt by all of us.”