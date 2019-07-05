CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At one of the most secure places, people say they are feeling insecure about their safety.

"People are always on guard," said a passenger at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Over the weekend, officials say an American Airlines employee was assaulted after a suspect was denied flight. The police report reveals the suspect, who was intoxicated, allegedly touched the woman's breast and attempted to walk away from officers.

The suspect was taken into custody.

In recent years, the friendly skies have become not-so-friendly. Cell phone videos show passengers forgetting their manners pre-flight.

NBC Charlotte looked through Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department police reports from recent weeks.

Last month, a Georgia woman filed a complaint after she claims a suspect pushed her in the aisle of an airplane. Also in April, CMPD officers responded to a disturbance call. The suspect was allegedly intoxicated and yelling profanities at other travelers.

Statistics from the Federal Aviation Administration show that nearly a quarter of all incidents on aircrafts mid-flight include alcohol.

"Happened to me personally on the flight where someone got drunk and wanted to start a fight with me," said a passenger at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

The latest incident from over the weekend at the airport is still under investigation.

