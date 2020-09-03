CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports a threat to Olympic High School is deemed not credible.
According to police, the threat came from a post on social media. Police said that the post came from a fake account.
Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.
