
Police searching for missing Charlotte man with medical issues

Nelson has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues and is known to ride his bike in the area of Phillips Place and around the South Park Mall area.
Credit: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 38-year-old man. 

According to police, Devray Nelson left his home on a bicycle on July 2 at around 2:00 p.m.  

Police said after Nelson did not return home, a family member became concerned and contacted CMPD. Nelson has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues and is known to ride his bike in the area of Phillips Place and around the South Park Mall area.  

Police believe he may be trying to make his way to Statesville, NC. Nelson has a prosthetic lower leg and walks with a distinctive heavy-footed gait.  Nelson is approximately 5'1" and weighs 135 pounds. 

Anyone with information on Nelson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.  

