LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Police are looking for two runaway teens in Lincolnton.

According to the Lincolnton Police Department, 16-year-old Jennifer Marie Black and 17-year-old Josiah David Coffey were last seen leaving Bojangles in Lincolnton, NC on Sunday, August 25 at around 9:00 am.

Police said the two are believed to be operating a White 2006 Lincoln Town Car, displaying North Carolina Registration Plate AKH-5927.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of the missing/runaway juveniles please contact the Lincolnton Police Dept. 704-736-8900 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909

