CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After our Defenders investigation exposed what some are calling a school scandal, more Charlotte-Mecklenburg teachers are coming forward with concerns.

Not only have we now talked to teachers from five CMS high schools about questionable diplomas handed out last year, we've obtained a recording that shows the top administrator at East Mecklenburg High School was made aware.

A source provided us with a 2019 recording that shows Principal Rick Parker found out about the questionable graduation at his school at some point after the fact.

"It sounds like something unethical that happened," Parker said in the recording.

CMS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Matthew Hayes has said he wishes someone had brought this to his attention before we did.

"I was a little disheartened that we were hearing about it through the media and not from within house, because we do not want these things to linger," Dr. Hayes said.

RELATED: State superintendent calls for higher credit recovery standards

RELATED: CMS teacher upset over 'infuriating and heartbreaking' credit recovery program that lets failing students graduate

Dr. Hayes pledged to investigate, hopeful new information would come forward to help the district narrow its focus.

"I don't believe that is a system-wide epidemic," he said. " I think this, if valid, is something that is maybe specific to one or two schools and we need to look into that."

In addition to East Meck, a source identified South Mecklenburg High School as a high school where this occurred last year and in prior years.

Educators from two CMS schools previously told us some failing seniors who should have went to summer school graduated thanks to last-minute online credit recovery.

"The student was able to sit on the stage at graduation and did not put in any work," one said.

"It's defeating," the other said. "You question whether what you're doing in your job is right."

CMS has said it started improving the integrity of the credit recovery program last school year and is committed to every child receiving a quality education.

"Specific and isolated cases at any individual school, which may have occurred during previous school years, are being examined to determine next steps as we continue our process of improvement with fidelity," a CMS spokesperson said in a statement Friday in response to the new revelations.

