CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An anti-Semitic note has sparked a hate crime investigation at Providence High School.

A 16-year-old girl found the note at the school last week, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police say they are not releasing details about the note because it’s part of the ongoing criminal investigation. However, other students at the school are quick to offer their support.

“It’s a melting pot country it’s not one race,” said student Nimeesha Coleman. “We are all just people.”

Police say the teenage victim found the hateful note in the water bottle holder of her backpack at Providence High School. According to the police report, she was threatened.

“I really want to find her and show love on her because no one should have to experience that,” Coleman said.

Other students feel the same.

“You shouldn’t be discriminatory to someone just because of their religion,” said student Abhijeet Ahluwalia.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools did not provide information about anyone involved, citing federal student privacy laws. However, CMS released the following statement about the incident:

“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools rejects racism, bigotry and intolerance in all forms. Messages, language or statements that seek to divide our community are in direct opposition to CMS values and standards the district seeks to teach students every day. All potential threats are investigated swiftly by law enforcement and appropriate action taken to ensure safety and uphold the protections of applicable federal, state and local laws and Board policies.”

Both parents and students told NBC Charlotte they don’t often hear about this type of incident at the school.

“It’s a fantastic school, something like that is very rare,” one parent said.

“Pretty much the most mean thing I’ve seen at the school is gossip, but that’s pretty much everywhere,” Coleman said.

Police say they have not made any arrests in the case, but it’s an ongoing criminal investigation.

“I hope we find out who writes the note because that should never be spread around,” Coleman said.

NBC Charlotte also reached out to the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte, but they said they do not have any comment about the incident at this time.

