HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A teenage boy who died after falling off a pontoon boat on Mountain Island Lake near Latta Plantation had a history of heart problems, according to a police report.

Huntersville Fire confirmed the 13-year-old's body was found not far from where he fell into the lake Sunday.

The boy was on a boat that was anchored about 200 yards offshore in water about nine feet deep, police said. He was not wearing a lifejacket; however, life vests are not legally required when a boat is anchored.

"If you're on the water, any body of water, and on a boat, I don't care if you're an adult or a child, make sure you're wearing a flotation device," said Bill Suthard with HFD.

This is the first missing swimmer call that HFD has responded to this year. Their best advice is to always wear a life preserver when out on a body of water.

“We don’t like to respond to calls like this," Suthard said. "I’d be very happy if we didn’t have to come back out here again because this is an area of fun. This is an area of good times with your family.”

HFD requested assistance from Charlotte Fire, Long Creek Fire and Cooks Community Volunteer Fire Department.

The scene has been turned over to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department for investigation.

CMPD, a medical examiner and North Carolina Wildlife officials will conduct an investigation. Stick with WCNC for the latest.

