GASTONIA, N.C. — Officials responded to a Buffalo Wild Wings at 422 Cox Road in Gastonia Tuesday night after reports of a man with a firearm outside the restaurant.

City police, county police, EMS, and the Sheriff's Office all dispatched to the scene.

Workers of nearby businesses confirmed that the scene was extremely active, but could not confirm if they heard any gunshots.

The restaurant was put on lockdown in response.

At this time, officials have not confirmed if any shots were fired or if any injuries were reported.

As of midnight, there was still a heavy police presence.

This is still a developing story. As more information gets confirmed, NBC Charlotte will update this story.